Can you have 2 Amazon accounts with the same email?

In the world of online shopping, Amazon has become a household name. With its vast selection of products and convenient services, it’s no wonder that many people find themselves wanting to create multiple Amazon accounts. But can you have two Amazon accounts with the same email? Let’s find out.

The answer is no. Amazon’s policy clearly states that each email address can only be associated with one Amazon account. This means that if you already have an existing Amazon account linked to your email address, you won’t be able to create a new account using the same email.

Why does Amazon have this policy? The main reason behind this policy is to ensure the security and integrity of customer accounts. By limiting each email address to one account, Amazon can prevent fraudulent activities such as account hacking and unauthorized access. It also helps in maintaining accurate customer information and order history.

What if I want to create a separate account for business purposes? If you need a separate Amazon account for business purposes, Amazon provides an option to create a business account. This allows you to keep your personal and business purchases separate while still using the same email address. However, you will need to provide additional business information during the registration process.

What if I accidentally created a second account with the same email? If you accidentally created a second Amazon account using the same email address, it’s important to contact Amazon customer support as soon as possible. They will be able to assist you in merging the two accounts or resolving any issues that may arise.

In conclusion, having two Amazon accounts with the same email is not possible according to Amazon’s policy. It’s important to adhere to this policy to ensure the security and integrity of your accounts. If you have any further questions or concerns, it’s always best to reach out to Amazon’s customer support for assistance.