Can you go to BYU with tattoos?

In recent years, tattoos have become increasingly popular as a form of self-expression. However, for students considering attending Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the question arises: Can you go to BYU with tattoos?

BYU has a strict honor code that all students are expected to abide, which includes guidelines on dress and grooming. While the honor code does not explicitly mention tattoos, it does state that students should avoid any form of “extreme or attention-seeking” grooming or appearance. This has led to some confusion and speculation about whether or not tattoos are allowed on campus.

According to the official BYU Honor Code Office, tattoos are not prohibited as long as they are not visible. This means that if a student has a tattoo that can be covered clothing, it is generally acceptable. However, any visible tattoos, such as those on the face, neck, or hands, would likely be considered a violation of the honor code.

It is important to note that BYU’s honor code is not just a set of rules, but a reflection of the university’s values and commitment to creating a wholesome and respectful environment for its students. The honor code is designed to promote personal growth and spiritual development, and students are expected to uphold these standards.

FAQ:

Q: Can I attend BYU if I have visible tattoos?

A: Visible tattoos are generally not allowed at BYU, as they are considered a violation of the honor code. However, tattoos that can be covered clothing are generally acceptable.

Q: What happens if I have visible tattoos while attending BYU?

A: If a student is found to have visible tattoos while attending BYU, they may be subject to disciplinary action, which could include probation, suspension, or even expulsion from the university.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the tattoo policy?

A: BYU does consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis. If a student has a tattoo that is related to a medical condition or is of cultural or religious significance, they may be able to request an exception to the policy.

In conclusion, while tattoos are not explicitly prohibited at BYU, visible tattoos are generally not allowed due to the university’s honor code. Students considering attending BYU should carefully consider their tattoo choices and be aware of the university’s expectations regarding appearance and grooming.