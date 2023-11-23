Can you go back and watch shows on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters who want to enjoy their favorite TV shows and live sports without the hassle of a traditional cable subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and cloud DVR feature, YouTube TV offers a convenient way to watch live TV and record your favorite programs. But can you go back and watch shows on YouTube TV? Let’s find out.

Cloud DVR: A Game-Changer for TV Viewing

One of the standout features of YouTube TV is its cloud DVR functionality. This means that you can record your favorite shows and store them in the cloud, allowing you to access them at any time. Unlike traditional DVRs, which have limited storage capacity, YouTube TV’s cloud DVR offers unlimited storage, so you can record as many shows as you want without worrying about running out of space.

Watching Shows on YouTube TV

Yes, you can go back and watch shows on YouTube TV. Once you have recorded a show using the cloud DVR feature, it will be available for you to watch at your convenience. Simply navigate to the Library section of the YouTube TV app or website, where you will find all your recorded shows neatly organized. From there, you can select the show you want to watch and enjoy it on-demand.

FAQ

Q: How long can I keep recorded shows on YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV allows you to keep recorded shows for up to nine months. After that, they will be automatically deleted from your library.

Q: Can I fast forward through commercials in recorded shows?

A: Yes, you can fast forward through commercials in recorded shows on YouTube TV. This feature gives you the flexibility to skip ads and enjoy uninterrupted viewing.

Q: Can I watch shows that aired before I subscribed to YouTube TV?

A: Unfortunately, you cannot watch shows that aired before you subscribed to YouTube TV. The cloud DVR feature only allows you to record and watch shows from the moment you become a subscriber.

In conclusion, YouTube TV’s cloud DVR feature allows you to go back and watch shows at your convenience. With unlimited storage and the ability to fast forward through commercials, it offers a flexible and user-friendly TV viewing experience. So, sit back, relax, and catch up on your favorite shows with YouTube TV.