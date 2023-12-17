Can you get Peacock on Google TV?

Peacock Streaming Service Now Available on Google TV

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, is now available on Google TV. This collaboration brings a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming, to Google TV users, expanding their entertainment options.

Google TV, a smart TV platform developed Google, offers users a seamless and personalized streaming experience. It aggregates content from various streaming services, making it easier for users to discover and access their favorite shows and movies. With the addition of Peacock, Google TV users can now enjoy even more diverse and engaging content.

FAQ:

Can I access Peacock on my Google TV?

Yes, Peacock is now available on Google TV. Simply download the Peacock app from the Google Play Store and sign in with your Peacock account to start streaming.

What content does Peacock offer?

Peacock offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and original programming. From beloved classics to current hits, there is something for everyone on Peacock.

Is Peacock free to use?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides access to a limited selection of content, while the premium tier offers a more extensive library of shows and movies, including exclusive originals. Users can choose the option that best suits their preferences.

Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock offers live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer matches, WWE events, and more. With Peacock on Google TV, sports enthusiasts can easily access and enjoy their favorite games and events.

With the addition of Peacock to the Google TV platform, users can now enjoy a wider variety of entertainment options, all in one place. Whether it’s catching up on the latest TV shows, streaming blockbuster movies, or cheering for their favorite sports teams, the collaboration between Peacock and Google TV brings convenience and excitement to streaming enthusiasts worldwide. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into a world of entertainment with Peacock on Google TV.