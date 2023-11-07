Can you get Netflix and Amazon Prime together?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two of the biggest players. Both platforms offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, making them highly popular among entertainment enthusiasts. But can you get Netflix and Amazon Prime Video together? Let’s find out.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video: What are they?

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch a vast library of movies, TV series, documentaries, and more. With a monthly fee, subscribers gain access to a wide range of content that can be streamed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, is a streaming service offered as part of an Amazon Prime membership. In addition to access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime members also enjoy benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible Amazon products, access to Prime Music, and more.

Can you get both services together?

While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are separate services, it is indeed possible to subscribe to both simultaneously. These services are not mutually exclusive, and many people choose to enjoy the benefits of both platforms. By subscribing to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, users can access a wider range of content and enjoy the unique offerings of each platform.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the same device?

Yes, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video can be streamed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Simply download the respective apps and log in to your accounts to start streaming.

2. Do I need separate subscriptions for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video require separate subscriptions. Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features and prices, while Amazon Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

3. Can I access the same content on both platforms?

No, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have their own exclusive content libraries. While there may be some overlap in terms of licensed content, each platform offers its own original shows and movies that are exclusive to their service.

In conclusion, you can indeed get Netflix and Amazon Prime Video together. By subscribing to both services, you can enjoy a wider range of content and make the most of what each platform has to offer. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a binge-watching extravaganza!