Can you get NBC on Paramount plus?

Can You Stream NBC on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content from various networks and studios. However, one question that often arises is whether NBC, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States, is available on Paramount Plus. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide you with all the information you need.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is owned ViacomCBS and offers a diverse range of programming from networks such as CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

Can You Watch NBC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, as of now, NBC is not available on Paramount Plus. While the streaming service offers content from various networks, NBC is not among them. This means that you won’t be able to stream popular NBC shows like “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” or “This Is Us” on Paramount Plus.

Why Isn’t NBC Available on Paramount Plus?

The absence of NBC on Paramount Plus is due to licensing agreements and distribution rights. NBC has its own streaming service called Peacock, which offers exclusive access to its content. Therefore, NBC has chosen to keep its programming within its own platform rather than licensing it to other streaming services like Paramount Plus.

What Other Networks are Available on Paramount Plus?

While NBC may not be available on Paramount Plus, the streaming service still offers a wide range of content from other networks. CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, and the Paramount Network are among the networks whose content can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

In conclusion, if you are specifically looking to stream NBC shows, you will need to subscribe to NBC’s own streaming service, Peacock. However, if you are interested in a diverse range of content from other networks, Paramount Plus is still a great option to consider.