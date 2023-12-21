Can you get MSNBC and cnn on Roku?

Can You Stream MSNBC and CNN on Roku?

Roku has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, offering a wide range of channels and content options. However, when it comes to news channels like MSNBC and CNN, many people wonder if they can access these networks on their Roku devices. In this article, we will explore whether you can stream MSNBC and CNN on Roku and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can I get MSNBC on Roku?

Yes, you can stream MSNBC on Roku. MSNBC is available on the Roku platform through the MSNBC app. By downloading and installing the MSNBC app from the Roku Channel Store, you can access live streams, on-demand content, and breaking news from MSNBC directly on your Roku device. Stay informed about the latest political developments, news stories, and analysis from the trusted MSNBC network.

Can I watch CNN on Roku?

Absolutely! Roku users can also enjoy CNN on their devices. The CNNgo app is available for download from the Roku Channel Store, allowing you to access live CNN broadcasts, original programming, and a vast library of on-demand content. Stay up to date with the latest headlines, global news coverage, and insightful documentaries from CNN, all conveniently accessible on your Roku device.

FAQ:

1. What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of channels and content options, including movies, TV shows, sports, news, and more. It allows users to stream their favorite content directly to their television through a Roku device.

2. How do I download apps on Roku?

To download apps on Roku, navigate to the Roku Channel Store using your Roku device. Browse through the available channels, select the desired app, and click on “Add Channel” to download and install it on your Roku device.

3. Are there any additional costs for streaming MSNBC and CNN on Roku?

While the MSNBC and CNN apps are free to download on Roku, some content may require a cable or satellite TV subscription to access. However, many news clips and on-demand content are available without a subscription.

In conclusion, Roku users can indeed stream MSNBC and CNN on their devices. By downloading the MSNBC and CNNgo apps from the Roku Channel Store, you can access live streams, on-demand content, and breaking news from these trusted news networks. Stay informed and up to date with the latest news and analysis, all conveniently accessible on your Roku device.