Can you get increased anxiety from CBD?

In recent years, cannabidiol (CBD) has gained significant attention for its potential therapeutic benefits. From relieving pain and reducing inflammation to alleviating anxiety and improving sleep, CBD has become a popular natural remedy. However, there have been concerns raised about whether CBD can actually increase anxiety in some individuals. Let’s delve into this topic and separate fact from fiction.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant. Unlike its well-known counterpart, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce psychoactive effects. This means that CBD does not make you feel “high” or alter your state of mind.

Can CBD increase anxiety?

While CBD is generally considered safe and well-tolerated, some individuals may experience increased anxiety after consuming it. However, it is important to note that this is not a common occurrence. In fact, many people find that CBD actually helps to reduce their anxiety symptoms.

Why might CBD cause anxiety in some individuals?

The exact reasons why CBD may cause anxiety in certain individuals are not yet fully understood. However, there are a few potential factors that could contribute to this reaction. Firstly, the dosage and concentration of CBD consumed may play a role. Taking too high a dose or using a product with a high concentration of CBD could potentially lead to increased anxiety. Additionally, individual differences in biochemistry and how CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system may also be a factor.

What should you do if CBD increases your anxiety?

If you experience increased anxiety after using CBD, it is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional. They can help determine whether CBD is the cause of your anxiety and provide guidance on adjusting your dosage or exploring alternative treatment options.

Conclusion

While CBD is generally well-tolerated and has been shown to have potential therapeutic benefits, it is important to recognize that it may not be suitable for everyone. Some individuals may experience increased anxiety after using CBD, although this is not a common occurrence. If you are considering using CBD and have concerns about its potential effects on anxiety, it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.