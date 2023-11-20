Can you get Hulu Live TV if you already have Disney plus?

In a move to dominate the streaming market, Disney has been expanding its services acquiring popular platforms like Hulu. With the introduction of Disney Plus, the company has provided a wide range of content, including movies and TV shows from its vast library. However, many users wonder if they can access Hulu Live TV if they already have a Disney Plus subscription. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is a streaming service that offers live television channels alongside its on-demand content. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and events in real-time, just like traditional cable or satellite TV. With a subscription to Hulu Live TV, you can access a variety of channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Can you get Hulu Live TV if you already have Disney Plus?

The answer is yes! Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for a discounted price. This bundle, known as the Disney Bundle, allows subscribers to enjoy the best of all three services. If you already have a Disney Plus subscription, you can easily upgrade to the Disney Bundle and gain access to Hulu Live TV.

How to get Hulu Live TV with Disney Plus?

To get Hulu Live TV with Disney Plus, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Disney Plus website or app.

2. Log in to your Disney Plus account.

3. Navigate to the account settings or subscription section.

4. Look for the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle.

5. Follow the prompts to complete the upgrade process.

6. Once upgraded, you can access Hulu Live TV through the Hulu app or website using your Disney Plus credentials.

FAQ:

Q: Can I get Hulu Live TV without Disney Plus?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to Hulu Live TV as a standalone service without having Disney Plus.

Q: Is there an additional cost for Hulu Live TV with the Disney Bundle?

A: No, the Disney Bundle includes Hulu Live TV at no extra cost. You only pay the bundled price for all three services.

Q: Can I watch Hulu Live TV on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream Hulu Live TV on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on the plan you choose.

In conclusion, if you already have a Disney Plus subscription and want to access Hulu Live TV, you can easily upgrade to the Disney Bundle. This bundle provides a cost-effective way to enjoy a wide range of content, including live TV channels, movies, and shows. So, sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite programs with the Disney Bundle.