Can You Get HBO on Fubo?

Introduction

FuboTV, a popular streaming service known for its extensive sports coverage, has been expanding its channel lineup to cater to a wider audience. One question that often arises is whether FuboTV offers HBO, the renowned premium cable network known for its critically acclaimed original programming. In this article, we will explore whether HBO is available on FuboTV and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can You Watch HBO on FuboTV?

Yes, you can watch HBO on FuboTV. FuboTV offers HBO as an add-on channel, allowing subscribers to access HBO’s vast library of content, including hit shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession. By subscribing to the HBO add-on, FuboTV users can enjoy both live HBO channels and on-demand content.

How to Get HBO on FuboTV

To get HBO on FuboTV, you need to subscribe to the FuboTV base package first. Once you have a FuboTV subscription, you can add HBO to your channel lineup for an additional monthly fee. Simply navigate to the “Manage Add-ons” section in your FuboTV account settings and select the HBO add-on. After confirming your selection, you will gain access to HBO’s content library.

FAQ

Q: How much does the HBO add-on cost on FuboTV?

A: The HBO add-on on FuboTV costs an additional $14.99 per month on top of your base FuboTV subscription.

Q: Can I watch HBO live on FuboTV?

A: Yes, with the HBO add-on, you can watch both live HBO channels and on-demand content.

Q: Can I record HBO shows on FuboTV?

A: Yes, FuboTV allows you to record HBO shows using its cloud DVR feature, so you can watch them at your convenience.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of HBO’s exceptional programming and considering subscribing to FuboTV, you’ll be pleased to know that HBO is indeed available as an add-on channel. By adding HBO to your FuboTV subscription, you can enjoy the best of both worlds – FuboTV’s extensive sports coverage and HBO’s critically acclaimed shows. So, sit back, relax, and indulge in the captivating content offered HBO on FuboTV.