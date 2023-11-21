Can you get free Apple TV trial twice?

In a world where streaming services have become the norm, Apple TV+ has emerged as a popular choice for many viewers. With its wide range of original content and exclusive shows, it’s no wonder that people are eager to try out the service. But what happens if you’ve already taken advantage of the free trial once? Can you get another free trial of Apple TV+? Let’s find out.

FAQ:

Q: Can I get a free trial of Apple TV+?

A: Yes, Apple offers a free trial of Apple TV+ for new subscribers.

Q: How long is the free trial?

A: The free trial period is typically seven days.

Q: Can I get a second free trial of Apple TV+?

A: Unfortunately, Apple’s terms and conditions state that the free trial is only available once per Apple ID.

Q: Can I use a different Apple ID to get another free trial?

A: While it is technically possible to create a new Apple ID and sign up for another free trial, this goes against Apple’s terms and conditions. It is important to note that Apple may have measures in place to prevent abuse of the free trial system.

Q: Are there any alternatives to getting a second free trial?

A: Yes, Apple occasionally offers promotional deals or bundles that include extended trial periods. Keep an eye out for any special offers that may be available.

While it may be disappointing to learn that you can’t get a second free trial of Apple TV+, there are still plenty of options available to enjoy the service. Apple TV+ offers a competitive monthly subscription price, and with its growing library of original content, it’s worth considering becoming a paid subscriber.

In conclusion, Apple TV+ only allows one free trial per Apple ID. Attempting to create a new Apple ID solely for the purpose of obtaining another free trial may not be in compliance with Apple’s terms and conditions. However, keep an eye out for any special promotions or deals that may offer extended trial periods.