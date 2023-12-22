Can you get CNN and MSNBC on YouTube TV?

Can You Access CNN and MSNBC on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. However, when it comes to news networks like CNN and MSNBC, many potential subscribers wonder if these channels are included in YouTube TV’s lineup. In this article, we will explore whether you can access CNN and MSNBC on YouTube TV and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can I watch CNN on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV does offer CNN as part of its channel lineup. CNN, a leading news network known for its comprehensive coverage of current events, is available to YouTube TV subscribers. With CNN on YouTube TV, you can stay informed about the latest news, politics, business, and more.

Can I watch MSNBC on YouTube TV?

No, currently YouTube TV does not include MSNBC in its channel lineup. MSNBC, a popular news network that focuses on political commentary and analysis, is not available for streaming on YouTube TV. However, YouTube TV offers a variety of other news channels, including CNN, Fox News, BBC World News, and CNBC, to keep you informed about global events.

FAQ:

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live television channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR. It offers a variety of channels across different genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and more.

2. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV’s monthly subscription fee is $64.99 (as of September 2021). This price includes access to a wide range of channels and features, such as unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

3. Can I access local channels on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers access to local channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, in many areas. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV does provide access to CNN, MSNBC is not currently available on the platform. If staying up-to-date with MSNBC’s political analysis is a priority for you, you may need to explore other streaming options. Nonetheless, YouTube TV offers a diverse range of news channels, ensuring you can still access reliable news coverage from networks like CNN.