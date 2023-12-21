Can you get CBS on Google TV?

Google TV has become a popular choice for many people looking to enhance their television viewing experience. With its wide range of apps and streaming services, Google TV offers a plethora of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether CBS, one of the major television networks in the United States, is available on Google TV.

Is CBS available on Google TV?

Yes, CBS is available on Google TV. Users can access CBS through the CBS All Access app, which provides live streaming of CBS shows, as well as on-demand access to a vast library of content. This means that you can watch your favorite CBS shows, such as “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” directly on your Google TV.

How can I access CBS on Google TV?

To access CBS on Google TV, you need to download and install the CBS All Access app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, you can launch the app and sign in with your CBS All Access subscription credentials. If you don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one within the app.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service offered CBS. It provides access to a wide range of CBS content, including current and past seasons of popular shows, live sports events, news broadcasts, and exclusive original programming. CBS All Access is available on various platforms, including Google TV, allowing users to enjoy their favorite CBS shows anytime, anywhere.

In conclusion, if you are a fan of CBS and own a Google TV, you can easily access CBS content through the CBS All Access app. With its extensive library of shows and live streaming capabilities, CBS All Access on Google TV offers a comprehensive entertainment experience for CBS enthusiasts. So sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite CBS shows on your Google TV!