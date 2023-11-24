Can you get CBD at PetSmart?

In recent years, CBD (cannabidiol) has gained significant popularity for its potential health benefits in humans. As a result, many pet owners have started to wonder if CBD products are also available for their furry friends. One common question that arises is whether PetSmart, a well-known pet retail chain, offers CBD products for pets. Let’s explore this topic further.

What is CBD?

CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike its counterpart THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not produce psychoactive effects. Instead, it is believed to have various therapeutic properties, such as reducing anxiety, relieving pain, and improving overall well-being.

Can you find CBD at PetSmart?

As of now, PetSmart does not sell CBD products for pets. The company has not included CBD in its range of pet supplies. However, it’s worth noting that the CBD market is rapidly evolving, and retailers are constantly expanding their product offerings. Therefore, it is possible that PetSmart may consider introducing CBD products in the future.

Where can you find CBD products for pets?

If you are interested in purchasing CBD products for your pets, there are several alternative options available. Many specialized pet stores, online retailers, and even some veterinary clinics offer a wide range of CBD products specifically formulated for animals. It is important to ensure that you choose a reputable brand that provides third-party lab testing to guarantee the quality and safety of their products.

FAQ:

1. Is CBD safe for pets?

CBD is generally considered safe for pets when administered in appropriate doses. However, it is crucial to consult with a veterinarian before giving CBD to your pet, as they can provide guidance based on your pet’s specific needs and health conditions.

2. What types of CBD products are available for pets?

CBD products for pets come in various forms, including oils, treats, capsules, and topicals. Each product has its own advantages and may be suitable for different situations or preferences.

3. Can CBD make pets high?

No, CBD does not have psychoactive properties and will not make pets high. THC is the compound responsible for the intoxicating effects of cannabis, and reputable CBD products for pets contain only trace amounts of THC, if any at all.

While PetSmart does not currently offer CBD products for pets, there are numerous other options available for pet owners seeking to explore the potential benefits of CBD. Remember to consult with a veterinarian before introducing any new supplements or treatments to your pet’s routine to ensure their safety and well-being.