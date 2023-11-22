Can you get ABC, NBC, and CBS on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream live television without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV offers a compelling alternative to traditional TV providers. However, one question that often arises is whether YouTube TV includes major networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

ABC, NBC, and CBS on YouTube TV

The good news is that YouTube TV does indeed offer access to ABC, NBC, and CBS in many areas across the United States. These major broadcast networks are included in the base package of YouTube TV, allowing subscribers to enjoy popular shows, news programs, and live sports events.

Local Availability

It’s important to note that the availability of ABC, NBC, and CBS on YouTube TV may vary depending on your location. While these networks are generally available in most areas, there are some regions where certain local affiliates may not be included. To determine the specific channels available in your area, you can visit the YouTube TV website and enter your zip code.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live television channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR functionality. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

2. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV’s base package is priced at $64.99 per month. This includes access to a wide range of channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and many others. Additional premium channels and features may be available at an extra cost.

3. Can I watch local news on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV provides access to local news channels in many areas. This allows subscribers to stay updated with the latest news and events happening in their region.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers access to major networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS in most areas across the United States. However, it’s important to check the availability of specific local affiliates in your region. With its comprehensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a flexible and convenient way to stream live television.