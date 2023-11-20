Can you get ABC, NBC, and CBS on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including TV shows, movies, and live sports. However, one question that often arises is whether you can access major broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS on Peacock. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

ABC, NBC, and CBS: Traditional Broadcast Networks

ABC, NBC, and CBS are three of the major broadcast networks in the United States. These networks provide free over-the-air television to viewers through local affiliates across the country. They offer a variety of popular shows, news programs, and live sports events.

Peacock: A Streaming Service

Peacock, on the other hand, is a subscription-based streaming service that offers both free and premium content. It is owned NBCUniversal and provides access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive Peacock Originals. The service is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Can You Watch ABC, NBC, and CBS on Peacock?

While Peacock offers a wide range of content, it does not provide access to live streams of ABC, NBC, or CBS. These traditional broadcast networks have their own streaming platforms, such as ABC’s Hulu, NBC’s Peacock (yes, the same name but different service), and CBS All Access (soon to be rebranded as Paramount+). To watch live programming from these networks, you would need to subscribe to their respective streaming services.

FAQ

1. Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock offers live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer, NFL games, and more. However, it does not provide access to live sports events broadcasted on ABC, NBC, or CBS.

2. Can I watch shows from ABC, NBC, or CBS on Peacock?

While you cannot watch live programming from these networks on Peacock, you may find some shows from ABC, NBC, or CBS available in their on-demand libraries. However, this availability may vary and is subject to licensing agreements.

In conclusion, Peacock does not offer live streams of ABC, NBC, or CBS. To access live programming from these networks, you would need to subscribe to their respective streaming services. Nonetheless, Peacock provides a vast array of other content, including its own original shows and movies, making it a worthwhile streaming service for entertainment enthusiasts.