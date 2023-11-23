Can you get ABC, CBS, and NBC on Hulu?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, one question that often arises is whether Hulu offers access to major broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

ABC on Hulu:

Yes, Hulu does offer access to ABC, one of the leading broadcast networks in the United States. With a Hulu subscription, you can stream a wide range of ABC shows, including popular titles like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Bachelor,” and “Modern Family.” This allows you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch entire seasons at your convenience.

CBS on Hulu:

Unfortunately, Hulu does not currently offer access to CBS. CBS has its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which provides subscribers with a vast library of CBS shows, live TV, and exclusive content. If you’re a fan of CBS programming, you may want to consider subscribing to CBS All Access in addition to Hulu.

NBC on Hulu:

Yes, Hulu does offer access to NBC, another major broadcast network. With a Hulu subscription, you can enjoy popular NBC shows like “This Is Us,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Office.” Hulu provides next-day access to most NBC shows, allowing you to stay up-to-date with your favorite series.

FAQ:

Q: What is a streaming service?

A: A streaming service is an online platform that allows users to watch TV shows, movies, and other video content over the internet, without the need for traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions.

Q: What does “on-demand” mean?

A: “On-demand” refers to the ability to watch content whenever you want, rather than following a predetermined broadcast schedule. With on-demand streaming services like Hulu, you can choose what to watch and when to watch it.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu offers a live TV option called Hulu + Live TV, which allows you to stream live broadcasts of various channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, while Hulu provides access to ABC and NBC, CBS shows are not available on the platform. If you’re a fan of CBS programming, you may need to consider subscribing to CBS All Access separately. Nonetheless, Hulu remains a popular choice for streaming a wide range of TV shows and movies from various networks.