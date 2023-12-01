Can you get a transcript from Panopto?

Can You Obtain a Transcript from Panopto?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has gained popularity for its seamless recording and sharing capabilities. However, one question that often arises is whether it is possible to obtain a transcript from Panopto videos. In this article, we will explore this query and provide you with all the information you need.

Can I get a transcript from Panopto?

Yes, Panopto offers a feature that allows users to generate transcripts for their videos. This feature utilizes automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology to convert spoken words into written text. While the accuracy of the transcripts may vary depending on factors such as audio quality and speaker clarity, Panopto’s ASR technology generally provides reliable results.

How can I obtain a transcript from Panopto?

To obtain a transcript from Panopto, you can follow a simple process. First, locate the video for which you require a transcript. Then, click on the “Settings” option within the video player. In the settings menu, you will find a “Captions” tab. Click on this tab and select the option to generate automatic captions. Panopto will then process the video and generate a transcript, which you can download or edit as needed.

Can I edit the generated transcript?

Yes, Panopto allows users to edit the automatically generated transcripts. This feature is particularly useful for correcting any inaccuracies or improving the overall quality of the transcript. By editing the transcript, you can ensure that it aligns perfectly with the content of your video.

What are the benefits of having a transcript?

Having a transcript of your Panopto video offers several advantages. Firstly, it enhances accessibility providing a text-based alternative for individuals with hearing impairments or those who prefer reading over watching videos. Additionally, transcripts improve search engine optimization (SEO) as search engines can index the text, making your video more discoverable. Transcripts also serve as valuable reference material, allowing viewers to quickly find specific information within the video.

In conclusion, Panopto offers a convenient way to obtain transcripts for your videos. By utilizing their automatic speech recognition technology, you can easily generate and edit transcripts, enhancing accessibility and improving the overall user experience.