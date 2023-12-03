Can you get a 30-day free trial on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. But the burning question on many people’s minds is: Can you get a 30-day free trial on YouTube TV?

What is YouTube TV?

Before we delve into the free trial details, let’s first understand what YouTube TV is. YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. It also offers unlimited cloud DVR storage and allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously.

30-day free trial: Fact or Fiction?

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, YouTube TV does not offer a 30-day free trial. However, they do provide a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. During this trial period, users can explore the service and enjoy all the features it has to offer without any cost. It’s worth noting that the availability of free trials may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to check the YouTube TV website for the most up-to-date information.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my YouTube TV subscription during the free trial period?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges.

2. What happens after the free trial ends?

Once the free trial ends, you will be automatically billed for the monthly subscription fee unless you cancel your subscription before the trial period expires.

3. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to six household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and DVR storage.

While a 30-day free trial may not be available on YouTube TV, the 7-day trial still provides ample time to experience the service and decide if it meets your streaming needs. So, if you’re considering cutting the cord and exploring the world of streaming TV, YouTube TV’s free trial is a great way to get started.