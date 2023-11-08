Can you drink Coke at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is known for its strict honor code that governs the behavior of its students. One of the most debated topics among students and visitors alike is whether or not drinking Coca-Cola, a popular carbonated beverage, is allowed on campus.

What does the BYU honor code say about drinking Coke?

According to the BYU honor code, students are expected to abstain from the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, coffee, and tea. However, the code does not explicitly mention Coca-Cola or any other soft drinks. This has led to confusion and differing interpretations among the BYU community.

FAQ:

Q: Can students drink Coke on BYU campus?

A: Yes, students are allowed to drink Coca-Cola on BYU campus as it is not explicitly prohibited the honor code.

Q: Are there any restrictions on drinking Coke at BYU?

A: While there are no specific restrictions on drinking Coke, students are expected to use their own judgment and adhere to the principles of the honor code, which promotes healthy living and responsible choices.

Q: Can visitors drink Coke on BYU campus?

A: Yes, visitors are also allowed to drink Coca-Cola on BYU campus. However, it is important to respect the university’s values and maintain appropriate behavior while on campus.

Q: Are there any alternatives to Coke available on campus?

A: BYU offers a wide range of beverage options, including various non-alcoholic and caffeine-free alternatives to Coke. Students and visitors can choose from a variety of soft drinks, juices, and water available at campus dining facilities.

While the consumption of Coca-Cola is not explicitly prohibited the BYU honor code, it is important for students and visitors to exercise personal judgment and make responsible choices in line with the university’s values. BYU encourages a healthy and balanced lifestyle, and individuals are expected to respect these principles while on campus.

In conclusion, drinking Coca-Cola is permitted at BYU, but students and visitors should be mindful of the honor code’s broader principles and make choices that align with the university’s values.