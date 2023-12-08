Can you do virtual background on BlueJeans?

Virtual Backgrounds Now Available on BlueJeans: Enhancing Your Video Conferencing Experience

In response to the growing demand for virtual backgrounds in video conferencing, BlueJeans, a leading provider of online meeting solutions, has introduced a new feature that allows users to customize their backgrounds during video calls. This exciting addition aims to enhance the overall meeting experience and provide users with more flexibility and personalization options.

With the virtual background feature, BlueJeans users can now choose from a variety of preloaded backgrounds or upload their own images to create a unique and professional backdrop for their video conferences. Whether you want to hide a cluttered room, maintain privacy, or simply add a touch of creativity to your meetings, this feature offers a seamless solution.

How to Use Virtual Backgrounds on BlueJeans:

Using virtual backgrounds on BlueJeans is a straightforward process. Simply follow these steps:

1. Ensure you have the latest version of the BlueJeans desktop app installed on your computer.

2. Join a meeting or start a new one.

3. Once in the meeting, click on the “More” button located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

4. From the dropdown menu, select “Virtual Background.”

5. Choose a background from the preloaded options or click on the “+” button to upload your own image.

6. Adjust the background as needed, ensuring it aligns with your video feed.

7. Click “Apply” to activate the virtual background.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I use virtual backgrounds on BlueJeans with any device?

A: Virtual backgrounds are currently available on the BlueJeans desktop app for Windows and Mac. Support for mobile devices is expected to be added in the near future.

Q: Are there any system requirements for using virtual backgrounds?

A: To use virtual backgrounds on BlueJeans, your computer must meet the minimum system requirements, including a compatible operating system and sufficient processing power.

Q: Can I use my own images as virtual backgrounds?

A: Yes, BlueJeans allows users to upload their own images to use as virtual backgrounds, giving you the freedom to personalize your video conferences.

In conclusion, BlueJeans’ new virtual background feature offers users the ability to transform their video conferencing experience. With a range of options and the ability to upload custom images, this feature adds a touch of professionalism and creativity to your meetings. Stay tuned for further updates as BlueJeans continues to enhance its platform to meet the evolving needs of remote collaboration.