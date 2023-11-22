Can you cancel YouTube TV free trial and not get charged?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its free trial option, users can test out the service before committing to a subscription. However, many people wonder if they can cancel the YouTube TV free trial and avoid being charged. Let’s dive into the details.

How does the YouTube TV free trial work?

YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. During this trial period, users have access to all the features and channels available on the platform. This allows them to explore the service and decide if it meets their needs.

Can you cancel the YouTube TV free trial?

Yes, you can cancel the YouTube TV free trial at any time before the trial period ends. By canceling before the trial expires, you can avoid being charged for a full subscription. It’s important to note that canceling the trial means you will lose access to YouTube TV immediately.

How to cancel the YouTube TV free trial?

To cancel your YouTube TV free trial, follow these steps:

1. Visit the YouTube TV website and sign in to your account.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner.

3. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

4. Navigate to the “Membership” tab.

5. Click on “Deactivate membership.”

6. Follow the prompts to confirm the cancellation.

Will I be charged if I forget to cancel the YouTube TV free trial?

If you forget to cancel your YouTube TV free trial before it ends, you will be automatically charged for the first month of the subscription. Therefore, it’s crucial to set a reminder or cancel the trial before the trial period expires to avoid any unexpected charges.

In conclusion, yes, you can cancel the YouTube TV free trial and avoid being charged. Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends to prevent any unwanted charges.