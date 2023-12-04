Can You Cancel Fubo Free Trial?

Introduction

FuboTV has gained immense popularity as a streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports events and channels. Many users are enticed the free trial period that FuboTV offers, allowing them to test the service before committing to a subscription. However, some users may find themselves wondering if they can cancel their Fubo free trial. In this article, we will explore the cancellation process and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

How to Cancel Fubo Free Trial

If you decide that FuboTV is not the right fit for you during the free trial period, canceling your subscription is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Log in to your FuboTV account.

2. Navigate to the “My Account” section.

3. Click on “Subscription” and select “Cancel Subscription.”

4. Follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process.

It’s important to note that canceling your free trial before it ends will prevent any charges from being applied to your payment method.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I cancel my Fubo free trial at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Fubo free trial at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: Will I still have access to FuboTV after canceling my free trial?

A: No, once you cancel your free trial, your access to FuboTV will be immediately revoked.

Q: Can I restart my Fubo free trial after canceling?

A: Unfortunately, FuboTV’s terms and conditions state that free trials are only available to new customers. If you cancel your free trial, you will not be eligible for another one.

Q: Will I receive a refund if I cancel my Fubo free trial early?

A: No, FuboTV does not offer refunds for canceled free trials. However, canceling your trial before it ends ensures that you will not be charged for a subscription.

In conclusion, canceling your Fubo free trial is a simple process that can be done at any time during the trial period. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily cancel your subscription and avoid any charges. Remember to make your decision before the trial ends to prevent any unwanted charges.