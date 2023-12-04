Can you cancel Fubo after 7-day trial?

Introduction

FuboTV has gained popularity as a streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels. Many people are attracted to its 7-day free trial, which allows users to test the service before committing to a subscription. However, some potential subscribers may wonder if they can cancel Fubo after the trial period ends. Let’s explore the options and clarify any doubts.

Can you cancel Fubo after the 7-day trial?

Yes, you can cancel your FuboTV subscription after the 7-day trial without incurring any charges. FuboTV understands that not every user will want to continue with the service, and they provide a hassle-free cancellation process.

How to cancel Fubo after the trial period?

To cancel your FuboTV subscription after the 7-day trial, follow these steps:

1. Log in to your FuboTV account.

2. Go to the “My Account” section.

3. Click on “Subscription” and then “Cancel Subscription.”

4. Follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process.

FAQ

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel after the trial period?

A: Yes, if you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will be charged for the first month of service. It is essential to set a reminder or cancel before the trial expires to avoid any charges.

Q: Can I cancel FuboTV anytime after the trial period?

A: Yes, you can cancel your FuboTV subscription at any time after the trial period. Once you cancel, you will not be charged for any future months.

Q: Can I restart my FuboTV subscription after canceling?

A: Yes, you can restart your FuboTV subscription at any time. However, you may not be eligible for another free trial if you have previously used one.

Conclusion

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, allowing users to test the service before committing to a subscription. If you decide that FuboTV is not the right fit for you, it is easy to cancel your subscription after the trial period ends. Remember to cancel before the trial expires to avoid any charges.