Can you cancel bet plus after free trial?

Can You Cancel Bet Plus After the Free Trial?

If you’ve recently signed up for a free trial of Bet Plus, a popular streaming service for movies and TV shows, you may be wondering whether you can cancel your subscription before it starts charging you. The answer is yes, you can cancel Bet Plus after the free trial period ends. However, there are a few things you should know before making your decision.

How to Cancel Bet Plus

To cancel your Bet Plus subscription, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps. First, log in to your Bet Plus account on their website or app. Then, navigate to the account settings or subscription management section. Here, you should find an option to cancel your subscription. Click on it, and you’ll be guided through the cancellation process. It’s important to note that you must cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being charged.

FAQ

Q: What is Bet Plus?

A: Bet Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, including exclusive content from the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network.

Q: How long is the free trial?

A: The free trial period for Bet Plus is typically seven days. However, promotional offers may occasionally extend this period.

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel?

A: Yes, if you don’t cancel your subscription before the free trial ends, Bet Plus will automatically charge your chosen payment method for the monthly subscription fee.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Bet Plus subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that once you cancel, you will lose access to all the content on the platform.

Q: Can I restart my subscription after canceling?

A: Yes, you can restart your Bet Plus subscription at any time signing up again. However, you may not be eligible for another free trial if you’ve already used one.

In conclusion, if you’ve signed up for a free trial of Bet Plus and decide it’s not for you, rest assured that you can cancel your subscription before the trial period ends. Just remember to do so before the deadline to avoid any charges.