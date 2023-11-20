Can you cancel Apple TV free trial and still use it?

In the world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for many users. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a compelling entertainment experience. However, if you’re considering signing up for the Apple TV free trial, you might be wondering what happens if you decide to cancel it before the trial period ends. Can you still use Apple TV after canceling the trial? Let’s find out.

Canceling the Apple TV free trial

If you decide to cancel your Apple TV free trial before it expires, you can rest assured that you will still be able to use the service until the trial period ends. Apple allows users to enjoy the benefits of the trial until the specified date, even if they choose to cancel early. This means you won’t lose access to the content you’ve been enjoying during the trial.

What happens after canceling the trial?

Once your Apple TV free trial ends, and you have canceled it, you will no longer have access to the service unless you subscribe to a paid plan. Apple TV offers a variety of subscription options, including monthly and annual plans. By subscribing, you can continue enjoying the vast selection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content available on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV free trial at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV free trial at any time during the trial period.

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel my Apple TV free trial?

A: If you forget to cancel your Apple TV free trial before it ends, you will be automatically charged for the subscription plan you selected during the sign-up process.

Q: Can I restart my Apple TV free trial after canceling it?

A: No, Apple only allows one free trial per Apple ID. Once you have canceled your trial, you will not be eligible for another free trial.

In conclusion, if you decide to cancel your Apple TV free trial before it ends, you can still use the service until the trial period expires. However, once the trial is over, you will need to subscribe to a paid plan to continue enjoying Apple TV’s vast content library.