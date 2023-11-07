Can you cancel Apple TV after 3 month free trial?

In a move to attract more subscribers, Apple recently announced that it would be offering a three-month free trial for its streaming service, Apple TV+. This trial period allows users to explore the platform and enjoy its original content without any cost. However, many potential subscribers are wondering if they can cancel their subscription after the trial period ends. Let’s dive into the details.

Can I cancel Apple TV+ after the three-month free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your Apple TV+ subscription after the three-month free trial. Apple understands that not all users will want to continue with the service once the trial period is over. Therefore, they have made it easy for subscribers to cancel their subscription at any time, even during the trial period.

How can I cancel my Apple TV+ subscription?

To cancel your Apple TV+ subscription, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Apple TV app on your device.

2. Go to the “Watch Now” tab.

3. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

4. Select “Manage Subscriptions.”

5. Choose the Apple TV+ subscription.

6. Click on “Cancel Subscription” and confirm your decision.

What happens after I cancel my Apple TV+ subscription?

Once you cancel your Apple TV+ subscription, you will still have access to the service until the end of the trial period. After that, your subscription will be terminated, and you will no longer have access to Apple TV+ content.

Can I resubscribe to Apple TV+ after canceling?

Yes, you can resubscribe to Apple TV+ at any time after canceling your subscription. If you decide to give the service another try or if there is new content that interests you, simply follow the steps to subscribe again.

In conclusion, Apple TV+ offers a three-month free trial period, during which users can cancel their subscription at any time. This flexibility allows potential subscribers to explore the platform without any financial commitment. So, if you’re considering trying out Apple TV+, rest assured that you can cancel it hassle-free after the trial period ends.