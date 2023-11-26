Can you buy cigarettes in North Korea?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, where the government tightly controls many aspects of daily life, one might wonder if it is possible to purchase cigarettes. While smoking is not uncommon in the country, the availability and accessibility of cigarettes can be quite different from what one might expect in other parts of the world.

Restricted access:

North Korea has strict regulations on the sale and distribution of cigarettes. The government maintains a monopoly on tobacco production and sales through the state-owned company, the Korean General Tobacco Corporation. This means that cigarettes are not readily available in regular stores or supermarkets as they are in many other countries.

State-controlled distribution:

Cigarettes in North Korea are primarily sold through state-run shops and designated outlets. These shops are often located in major cities and tourist areas, making it more convenient for locals and visitors to purchase tobacco products. However, it is important to note that the selection of brands and varieties may be limited compared to what is available in other countries.

Foreign currency:

Foreign visitors to North Korea are generally required to use foreign currency for their transactions. This includes purchasing cigarettes from state-run shops. It is advisable to carry enough foreign currency, such as euros or US dollars, to cover any desired purchases during your stay in the country.

FAQ:

1. Can tourists buy cigarettes in North Korea?

Yes, tourists can buy cigarettes in North Korea. However, they are only available in state-run shops and designated outlets.

2. Are there any restrictions on the quantity of cigarettes one can purchase?

There are no specific restrictions on the quantity of cigarettes one can buy in North Korea. However, it is always advisable to check the customs regulations of your home country regarding the importation of tobacco products.

3. Can North Koreans smoke freely?

While smoking is not prohibited in North Korea, there are certain restrictions on where one can smoke. For example, smoking is not allowed in public buildings, public transportation, and some outdoor areas.

In conclusion, while cigarettes are available for purchase in North Korea, their distribution is tightly controlled the government. Tourists and locals alike can find cigarettes in state-run shops and designated outlets, but the selection may be limited. It is important to be aware of the regulations and customs restrictions when purchasing and importing tobacco products.