Can You Bundle HBO Max and Hulu?

In a move to provide consumers with more options for streaming entertainment, HBO Max and Hulu have joined forces to offer a bundled package. This collaboration aims to cater to the growing demand for diverse content and convenience in the streaming industry. But what exactly does this mean for subscribers? Can you bundle HBO Max and Hulu together? Let’s dive into the details.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including HBO original series, blockbuster movies, documentaries, and a wide range of TV shows. It has gained immense popularity for its exclusive releases and critically acclaimed productions.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is another well-known streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content. It offers a variety of subscription plans, including ad-supported and ad-free options, allowing users to customize their streaming experience.

The Bundle:

Starting from March 2021, HBO Max and Hulu have introduced a bundle that allows subscribers to access both services at a discounted price. This means that users can enjoy the extensive libraries of both platforms without having to purchase separate subscriptions.

How to Bundle:

To take advantage of this bundle, you need to be an existing Hulu subscriber. If you already have a Hulu subscription, you can easily add HBO Max to your plan for an additional fee. This way, you can enjoy the best of both worlds without any hassle.

FAQ:

1. Can I bundle HBO Max and Hulu if I don’t have a Hulu subscription?

No, the bundle is currently only available for existing Hulu subscribers. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, you will need to sign up for one before adding HBO Max.

2. How much does the bundle cost?

The cost of the bundle depends on your existing Hulu subscription. The additional fee for HBO Max varies, so it’s best to check with Hulu for the most up-to-date pricing information.

3. Can I access both HBO Max and Hulu on all devices?

Yes, both HBO Max and Hulu are available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can stream your favorite content from both platforms wherever and whenever you want.

In conclusion, the collaboration between HBO Max and Hulu offers subscribers an exciting opportunity to access a vast array of content at a discounted price. By bundling these two popular streaming services, users can enjoy a diverse range of entertainment options without breaking the bank. So, if you’re a Hulu subscriber looking to expand your streaming horizons, the HBO Max and Hulu bundle might be just what you need.