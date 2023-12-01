Can you add on Disney Plus to Hulu student discount?

Disney Plus and Hulu Student Discount: A Match Made in Streaming Heaven

Streaming services have become an integral part of our daily lives, providing us with endless entertainment options at our fingertips. Two of the most popular platforms, Disney Plus and Hulu, have joined forces to offer a student discount that is sure to make any student’s wallet rejoice. But can you add Disney Plus to the Hulu student discount? Let’s dive into the details.

What is the Disney Plus and Hulu student discount?

The Disney Plus and Hulu student discount is a special offer designed exclusively for students. It allows eligible students to enjoy both Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads) for just $1.99 per month, a significant reduction from their regular combined price.

Can you add Disney Plus to the Hulu student discount?

Unfortunately, the Disney Plus and Hulu student discount does not currently offer the option to add Disney Plus to an existing Hulu subscription. The discount is specifically tailored to provide access to both platforms at a reduced price, rather than combining existing subscriptions.

Why is the Disney Plus and Hulu student discount a great deal?

For students who are avid fans of both Disney content and a wide range of TV shows and movies available on Hulu, this discount is a dream come true. It offers an affordable way to access a vast library of content, including popular Disney originals, classic movies, hit TV shows, and much more.

FAQ:

1. How can I avail of the Disney Plus and Hulu student discount?

To take advantage of this discount, you need to be a verified student. Simply visit the official websites of Disney Plus or Hulu and follow the instructions to verify your student status.

2. Can I upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu with the student discount?

No, the student discount only applies to the ad-supported version of Hulu. If you wish to upgrade to the ad-free version, you will need to pay the regular subscription fee.

3. How long does the student discount last?

The student discount is valid for as long as you remain an eligible student. Once you are no longer a student, the regular subscription price will apply.

While you may not be able to add Disney Plus to an existing Hulu subscription with the student discount, the combined offer is still an incredible deal for students. So, if you’re a student looking to enjoy the best of both worlds, this discounted bundle is undoubtedly worth considering.