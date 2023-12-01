Can you add audio to Panopto?

Can Panopto Now Include Audio? New Feature Announcement

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has recently unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to add audio to their videos. This highly anticipated addition opens up a world of possibilities for content creators, educators, and professionals seeking to enhance their video presentations with high-quality audio.

With this new feature, Panopto users can now easily record and synchronize audio with their videos, providing a more immersive and engaging experience for viewers. Whether it’s a lecture, a training session, or a product demonstration, the ability to add audio brings a new level of clarity and impact to video content.

How does it work?

Adding audio to Panopto is a straightforward process. Users can either record audio directly within the Panopto platform or import pre-recorded audio files. Once the audio is uploaded, it can be synchronized with the corresponding video, ensuring perfect alignment between the two.

Why is this feature important?

The addition of audio to Panopto videos offers several benefits. Firstly, it enhances the overall learning experience providing additional context and explanations. Students and viewers can now listen to detailed explanations, discussions, or commentary alongside the visual content, resulting in a more comprehensive understanding of the topic at hand.

Furthermore, the inclusion of audio allows for greater accessibility. Individuals with hearing impairments can now fully engage with video content utilizing closed captions or transcripts alongside the synchronized audio. This feature promotes inclusivity and ensures that everyone can benefit from the educational or informational material presented.

FAQ:

Q: Can I add audio to existing Panopto videos?

A: Yes, you can easily add audio to both new and existing videos within the Panopto platform.

Q: What audio formats are supported?

A: Panopto supports a wide range of audio formats, including MP3, WAV, and AAC.

Q: Can I edit the audio after it has been added?

A: Yes, Panopto provides basic audio editing capabilities, allowing users to trim, adjust volume levels, and make other minor modifications.

Q: Can I add multiple audio tracks to a single video?

A: Currently, Panopto supports the addition of a single audio track per video.

In conclusion, the new audio feature in Panopto opens up exciting possibilities for content creators, educators, and professionals alike. By seamlessly integrating audio with video content, Panopto enhances the learning experience and promotes inclusivity. With its user-friendly interface and robust capabilities, Panopto continues to solidify its position as a leading video platform in the market.