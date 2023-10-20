The Pros and Cons of TikTok Self-Diagnosis

A TikTok video Tomboy Mani sparked a viral conversation about self-diagnosing ADHD, but is self-diagnosis through social media videos a good or bad thing? While some argue that it is positive because it increases mental health literacy and encourages conversations about mental health, others express concerns about spreading misinformation and the potential dangers of self-treatment.

Kim Heyes, PhD, a senior lecturer of health and social justice, believes that these TikTok videos are beneficial in reducing mental health stigma and increasing awareness of what mental health looks like. When people relate to these videos, they are likely to seek out more information from other sources and potentially seek professional help or support from loved ones.

However, Heyes cautions that self-treatment through medication should be approached with caution due to potential side effects. Most self-diagnosers are unlikely to go to such lengths without consulting a medical professional.

Inna Kanevsky, PhD, a psychology professor, acknowledges that some mental health conditions, especially those affecting individuals assigned female at birth, have been historically under-diagnosed. She is hesitant to dismiss the information on TikTok entirely, but she cautions against videos that encourage self-diagnosing based on non-specific symptoms. Kanevsky believes it is important to consult with a therapist or medical professional for an accurate diagnosis.

In summary, TikTok videos can offer helpful information, but they should not be considered a substitute for medical advice. Users should verify information from credible sources and consult with professionals for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

