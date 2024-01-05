The Continuing Saga of the ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case Involving Sukesh Chandrashekar and Jacqueline Fernandez

Summary: The ongoing money laundering case worth ₹200 crore involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez takes a new turn as Chandrashekar reveals alleged old WhatsApp conversations between him and Fernandez. While Chandrashekar claims the authenticity of the chats and a handwritten card has been verified the Enforcement Directorate, Fernandez has approached the court expressing distress over the leak and manipulation of these messages.

In a surprising twist to the controversial money laundering case, Sukesh Chandrashekar has made public what he claims to be historical WhatsApp conversations between him and Jacqueline Fernandez. These purported chats show an alleged misunderstanding between the two in 2021, with Fernandez seeking forgiveness and expressing love despite the apparent discord.

To add more fuel to the fire, Chandrashekar has also shared a handwritten card supposedly from Fernandez, bearing the words “I am yours forever…Love Botta Bomma.” He asserts that these releases are just a teaser and that he possesses numerous other chats, voice recordings, and video chats that will be presented to the investigation agency, claiming that he has been left with no choice.

Chandrashekar has been confident about the authenticity of these chats and the handwritten card, stating that they have been verified the Enforcement Directorate. He further emphasized that the original drive from the WhatsApp cloud data has been submitted to aid the ongoing investigation and that the handwriting on the card can be easily compared with Fernandez’s statement given to the ED.

In response, Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also entangled in the legal battle, has approached the court expressing distress over the media’s coverage of the leaked messages. She argues that the dissemination of these messages is creating a damaging environment for her reputation. Chandrashekar, on the other hand, claims that his voice has been manipulated using artificial intelligence and that the incriminating messages were fabricated after he threatened to expose Fernandez.

Chandrashekar has sought a detailed investigation the Central Bureau of Investigation, citing concerns over voice cloning and the creation of fraudulent messages. Fernandez has filed a petition at the Delhi High Court to quash the case and supplementary chargesheet against her, maintaining her innocence and portraying herself as the victim of a maliciously targeted attack Chandrashekar.

Opposing Fernandez’s petition, the Enforcement Directorate argues that she has not refuted allegations of receiving substantial gifts from Chandrashekar. These alleged gifts, worth ₹7.12 crore, were reportedly received Fernandez, with an additional ₹1.12 crore delivered to her sister in Sri Lanka. These allegations form the basis for the ongoing money laundering proceedings.

As the legal drama continues to unfold, the authenticity of these messages, currently in the hands of investigative agencies, will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this high-stakes case.