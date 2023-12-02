Can we send 2 GB video on Gmail?

Can Gmail Handle Sending 2 GB Videos? The Answer May Surprise You!

In today’s digital age, sharing large files, such as videos, has become an integral part of our daily lives. With the rise of social media platforms and the need for seamless communication, it’s no wonder that people often wonder if they can send hefty 2 GB videos via Gmail, one of the most popular email services. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the truth behind this burning question.

Can Gmail handle sending 2 GB videos?

The short answer is no. Gmail has a file attachment limit of 25 MB for standard accounts. However, this doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck when it comes to sharing large files. Gmail offers a solution called Google Drive, a cloud storage service integrated with Gmail, which allows you to upload files up to 15 GB in size. By utilizing Google Drive, you can easily share your 2 GB video with others sending them a link to download the file.

How does Google Drive work?

Google Drive is a cloud-based storage platform that enables users to store, share, and access files from any device with an internet connection. It provides a secure and convenient way to store large files, including videos, photos, documents, and more. By uploading your 2 GB video to Google Drive, you can generate a shareable link that can be sent via Gmail or any other messaging platform.

Is there a cost associated with using Google Drive?

Google Drive offers a certain amount of free storage space to every user. As of writing this article, the free storage limit is 15 GB. If you require additional storage, Google offers various paid plans with larger storage capacities at affordable prices.

Conclusion

While Gmail itself has a file attachment limit of 25 MB, Google Drive comes to the rescue when it comes to sharing large files like 2 GB videos. By utilizing Google Drive’s cloud storage capabilities, you can easily send a link to your video via Gmail, allowing recipients to download the file hassle-free. So, fear not, sharing your favorite moments captured on video is just a few clicks away!