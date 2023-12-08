Can Two TVs Simultaneously Stream Peacock? Here’s What You Need to Know

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, has quickly gained popularity with its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original programming. However, a common question that arises among Peacock subscribers is whether two TVs can stream Peacock simultaneously. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

Can two TVs watch Peacock at the same time?

Yes, two TVs can indeed stream Peacock simultaneously, but there are a few factors to consider. Peacock offers different subscription tiers, including a free ad-supported plan, a premium plan, and an ad-free premium plan. The number of simultaneous streams allowed depends on the subscription tier you choose.

Peacock subscription tiers:

1. Free Plan: With the free plan, you can stream Peacock on one device at a time.

2. Premium Plan: The premium plan, priced at $4.99 per month, allows for simultaneous streaming on up to three devices.

3. Ad-Free Premium Plan: For $9.99 per month, the ad-free premium plan also permits streaming on up to three devices simultaneously.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch Peacock on multiple devices with one account?

Yes, you can watch Peacock on multiple devices using a single account, as long as you have a premium or ad-free premium subscription.

2. Can I stream Peacock on my smart TV?

Absolutely! Peacock is compatible with a wide range of smart TVs, including those running on Android TV, LG webOS, and Samsung Tizen.

3. Can I stream Peacock on my mobile devices?

Yes, Peacock is available for both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies on the go.

In conclusion, Peacock offers the flexibility to stream its content on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on the subscription tier you choose. Whether you’re enjoying Peacock on your smart TV, mobile device, or computer, you can now share the entertainment experience with your loved ones without any hassle.