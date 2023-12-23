The Pursuit of a Perfect Jawline: Trends and Techniques

Aesthetic ideals have evolved over time, and now the desire for a chiselled jawline has taken center stage. People are increasingly gravitating towards a strong jaw as it is associated with authority and confidence. A study conducted plastic surgeon Dr. Darrick Antell revealed that at least 90% of Fortune 500 CEOs possess a more pronounced jawline, amplifying the correlation between a sharp chin and success.

The rise in male-centered plastic surgery procedures is indicative of a changing societal preference. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported a surge in jawline procedures, attributed in part to the influence of video conferencing platforms like Zoom. The “Zoom Effect,” as it has been coined, has catapulted the jawline into the limelight, revealing imperfections previously unnoticed.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Ourian, renowned for his expertise in facial contouring, explains that the demand for jawline procedures has grown significantly in recent years. While implants were the primary option in the past, fillers have emerged as a go-to solution to create a youthful, sculpted appearance swiftly.

Social media has amplified the obsession with jawlines. Platforms like TikTok are flooded with content related to achieving a better jawline, with hashtags like #betterjawline and #jawline amassing millions and billions of views, respectively. Techniques such as “mewing” have gained popularity on TikTok, suggesting that reshaping the jawline altering tongue posture can result in a more defined appearance. However, professionals caution that such exercises require sustained effort over an extended period to yield noticeable results and warn against overdoing them to avoid potential temporomandibular joint pain.

Beyond social media remedies, Chinese medical practice Gua Sha has garnered attention for its potential benefits, including improved circulation and reduced puffiness. While it may provide temporary improvements and relaxation, it does not influence fat or muscle composition. Dr. Ourian emphasizes that pursuing drastic changes to the jawline requires medical intervention. Procedures such as dermal fillers, like the Neustem injectable, can augment the existing structure, while Kybella injections can dissolve fat cells beneath the chin for a more streamlined look. Surgical options like neck liposuction or lift are better suited for those seeking fat removal.

Ultimately, while home remedies and social media hacks may provide temporary fixes or certain benefits, a long-lasting transformation of the jawline necessitates professional guidance. As the pursuit of a perfect jawline continues, people are exploring various techniques to achieve their desired facial aesthetic.