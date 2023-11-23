New Talents Unleashed: Addison Rae’s Rise to Hollywood Stardom

While Andy Warhol once famously said that everyone will be famous for 15 minutes in the future, Addison Rae is proving that she is here to stay, defying the fleeting nature of viral fame. Known for her rise to stardom on TikTok, where she gained a massive following of 88 million, Rae has since become a triple threat in the entertainment industry as a dancer, singer, and actress. With a bit part in the new holiday slasher horror film, Thanksgiving, Rae demonstrates her real talent and sets herself up for Hollywood longevity.

Initially, it may have been challenging to understand the appeal of Addison Rae. However, as her career evolved, it became clear that she had more to offer than just trendy dance moves and social media presence. Her song “I Got It Bad” and her starring role in the Netflix film He’s All That showcased her potential beyond fleeting celebrity status. Rae’s dedication and talent enabled her to break away from the stereotype of a beautiful girl famous only for her looks and presence on camera.

Rae has managed to build a fiercely loyal fanbase comprising gay men and straight girls, leveraging the world’s perception of her while adding her unique twist. Whether it’s reading Britney Spears’ memoir on the streets of Los Angeles or listing avant-garde electronic artists SOPHIE and Arca as her musical inspirations, Rae continues to surprise and captivate her audience.

Thanksgiving, the horror film in which she appears, further cements Rae’s talent. Despite being a supporting character, her on-screen presence shines, captivating audiences with her charisma and magnetic charm. Her comedic timing and ability to deliver perfectly timed punchlines are commendable, not to mention her genuinely terrifying horror scream.

As for her future in Hollywood, whether Rae survives Thanksgiving is a secret audiences will need to uncover themselves. But one thing is clear: Addison Rae has successfully transitioned from a TikTok meme queen to a legitimate movie star on her own terms. Her rise to stardom is both awe-inspiring and entertaining to watch, proving that she possesses the star quality that no amount of social media checks or acting classes can buy.

