The Power of Platform Democracy: A New Era of Governance

The internet has become a prominent platform for billions of users worldwide, and with that comes the responsibility of managing online content and behavior. In a thought-provoking new book titled “The Networked Leviathan: For Democratic Platforms,” Northwestern Law professor Paul Gowder proposes a radical idea – governing social media platforms as democracies.

Gowder argues that giving ordinary people a say in platforms’ rule enforcement, rule development, and even product design, companies like Twitter and Facebook could better understand and advance the public interest. This would enable swift response to concerns about circulating content, preventing it from evolving into offline harms.

While the concept of private companies functioning as democracies may seem ambitious, empirical evidence suggests that involving regular users in platform governance can be effective. Wikipedia’s open collaboration and Reddit’s innovative methods of content moderation are examples of user involvement in governance. Twitter’s recently launched crowdsourced fact-checking program, Birdwatch, has also shown signs of success.

Gowder’s proposition aligns with the benefits of participatory governance structures highlighted scholars like Elinor Ostrom. Multilevel participation allows for better management of complex user bases and products, fostering healthy platform ecosystems free from misinformation, scams, incitement, and hate.

The current top-down governance structures of technology platforms often fail to regulate user behavior effectively. One key reason is the knowledge gap resulting from global-scale operations. Platform companies lack the cultural and political understanding required to monitor and manage issues in smaller markets. Facebook’s failure to monitor and remove Burmese-language propaganda in Myanmar, which led to the Rohingya genocide, highlights this knowledge gap.

Another reason for the failure of centralized platform governance is the prioritization of short-term gains over long-term interests. Tech companies often succumb to the allure of immediate profits, disregarding potential long-term damage to their platforms. Although companies may benefit initially from politically toxic content, they risk alienating mass-market consumers and facing advertiser boycotts in the long run.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the public’s demands for harmful content regulation play a significant role. Despite preferences for eliminating harmful content, recent polls illustrate that a substantial portion of the American public believes in false claims, such as COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and voter fraud allegations. This signals a need for comprehensive solutions that address both the platforms and the public.

The Networked Leviathan opens doors to a new era of governance, where the power of democracy can reshape the way social media platforms operate. By incorporating the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of users, companies can work towards creating safe and responsible digital spaces that benefit both the public and their bottom line. It is an ambitious vision, but one that offers hope for a future where technology and democracy merge for the betterment of society.

