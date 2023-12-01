Can the person I’m on the phone with hear my videos?

In today’s digital age, where smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, it’s not uncommon to multitask while on a phone call. Whether it’s watching a funny video or listening to a podcast, we often find ourselves engrossed in multimedia content while chatting away. But have you ever wondered if the person on the other end of the line can hear what you’re listening to? Let’s delve into this intriguing question and find out the answer.

How does audio sharing work during a phone call?

During a phone call, the audio is typically transmitted through the voice channel, while other sounds from your device, such as videos or music, are played through the media channel. These channels are separate, ensuring that the person you’re speaking with can only hear your voice and not the audio from your videos or other media.

No, the person you’re speaking with cannot hear the audio from your videos or any other media playing on your device. As mentioned earlier, the voice and media channels are separate, ensuring that only your voice is transmitted during the call. So, feel free to enjoy your favorite videos or podcasts without worrying about disturbing the person on the other end.

FAQ:

Q: Can the person I’m on the phone with hear my music?

A: No, the person you’re speaking with cannot hear the audio from your music or any other media playing on your device.

Q: Can the person I’m on the phone with hear my notifications?

A: Generally, notifications are not transmitted during a phone call. However, it’s always a good idea to mute or disable notifications to avoid any potential interruptions during important conversations.

Q: Can the person I’m on the phone with hear my speakerphone conversations?

A: Yes, if you’re using the speakerphone function, the person on the other end of the line can hear any sounds in your vicinity, including videos or other media playing aloud.

In conclusion, you can rest assured that the person you’re on the phone with cannot hear the audio from your videos or other media playing on your device. So, feel free to enjoy your multimedia content while engaging in a conversation without any concerns about audio sharing.