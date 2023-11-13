Can Telegram Do Video Call?

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its security and privacy features, has been a go-to platform for millions of users worldwide. However, one feature that has been notably absent from Telegram’s repertoire is video calling. While Telegram offers a wide range of communication options, including voice calls, group chats, and file sharing, video calling has remained elusive. But is that about to change?

The Rumors:

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time that Telegram is working on integrating video calling into its platform. These rumors gained traction when Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, hinted at the possibility during a Q&A session. Durov mentioned that video calling was on their roadmap, but no specific timeline was provided.

The Current Situation:

As of now, Telegram does not support video calling. Users can only make voice calls to their contacts. However, Telegram has been continuously updating its app with new features and improvements, so it’s possible that video calling could be added in the future.

FAQ:

Q: What is video calling?

A: Video calling is a feature that allows users to have real-time audio and video conversations with each other over the internet.

Q: Why is video calling important?

A: Video calling provides a more personal and immersive communication experience, allowing users to see and hear each other in real-time, regardless of their physical location.

Q: Are there any alternatives to video calling on Telegram?

A: While Telegram does not currently support video calling, users can utilize other platforms such as WhatsApp, FaceTime, or Skype for video calls.

Q: Will Telegram ever introduce video calling?

A: While there is no official confirmation, Telegram’s founder has hinted at the possibility of video calling being added to the platform in the future.

In conclusion, while Telegram does not currently offer video calling, there is a possibility that this feature may be added in the future. As Telegram continues to evolve and improve its services, it wouldn’t be surprising to see video calling become a part of its communication arsenal. Until then, users can explore other platforms for their video calling needs.