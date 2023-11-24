Shadow and Bone: A Fan-Favorite Fantasy Series Faces Cancellation

Fans were left devastated when Netflix canceled the beloved fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, prematurely ending the franchise after two successful seasons. The news also meant that the highly anticipated spin-off based on the Six of Crows books would no longer happen. However, loyal fans of the show have banded together and started a petition on Change.org, urging other streaming services or networks to step in and rescue the series. The petition has gained significant traction and has already garnered over 139,000 signatures, demonstrating the immense support for Shadow and Bone.

Inspired Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone captivated audiences with its captivating fantasy world. The show followed the journey of Alina Starkov, a young orphan and member of the First Army, as she discovers her unique powers as the Sun Summoner and ventures into the Shadow Fold alongside her best friend, Malyen Oretsev. With its engaging storyline and diverse ensemble cast, including Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, and Ben Barnes, the series quickly gained a dedicated following.

While Shadow and Bone received positive reviews upon its release, its cancellation has left fans and critics alike questioning the decision. The show’s creator, Eric Heisserer, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and acknowledged that the situation was uncertain. Heisserer’s response on Reddit suggested that the series could potentially find a new home if another streaming service or network steps in.

As fans eagerly await news about the future of Shadow and Bone, the devoted community continues to rally behind the show. The Change.org petition serves as a powerful testament to their passion and enthusiasm, calling on platforms like Amazon, Hulu, and HBO to give the series the third season it deserves.

FAQ:

Q: What is Shadow and Bone?

A: Shadow and Bone is a fantasy series adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels. The show follows the journey of Alina Starkov, a young orphan with extraordinary powers, as she battles against the darkness in a world divided war.

Q: What is the Change.org petition for?

A: The Change.org petition is urging other streaming services or networks to save Shadow and Bone after its cancellation Netflix. The goal is to gain attention and support from fans to potentially revive the series for a third season.

Q: What was the response from the show’s creator and cast?

A: Eric Heisserer, the showrunner, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans. The cast members also shared their disappointment but reflected on their positive experiences working on the series.

Q: What were the reviews and viewership numbers like for Shadow and Bone?

A: Shadow and Bone received generally positive reviews from critics and garnered a dedicated fan base. The first season drew impressive viewership numbers, with over 55 million households watching it in the first 28 days on Netflix. Season 2 also performed well and ranked in the top 10 in multiple countries.

Q: Is there a chance for Shadow and Bone to be revived?

A: The cancellation of Shadow and Bone Netflix does not necessarily mean the end for the series. The passionate fan community and the growing Change.org petition are rallying for other streaming services or networks to pick up the show and continue its story. Only time will tell if Shadow and Bone will have a new lease on life.