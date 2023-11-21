Can Samsung users get Apple TV?

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced that its users will now have access to the Apple TV app. This unexpected collaboration between two tech giants has left many Samsung users excited about the prospect of enjoying Apple’s exclusive content on their Samsung devices.

The Apple TV app, previously only available on Apple devices, offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content from Apple’s streaming service. With this new partnership, Samsung users will be able to access this content directly from their Samsung smart TVs, without the need for additional devices or subscriptions.

How can Samsung users get Apple TV?

To get the Apple TV app on their Samsung smart TVs, users simply need to update their TV’s firmware to the latest version. Once updated, the Apple TV app will be available for download from the Samsung Smart Hub. Users can then sign in with their Apple ID or create a new account to start enjoying the content.

What are the benefits of this collaboration?

This collaboration between Samsung and Apple brings several benefits to Samsung users. Firstly, it provides them with access to a vast library of high-quality content, including Apple’s original shows and movies. Additionally, it eliminates the need for users to purchase additional streaming devices or subscribe to multiple services, as they can now access Apple TV directly on their Samsung smart TVs.

Are there any limitations?

While Samsung users can now access the Apple TV app, it’s important to note that this collaboration does not extend to other Apple services, such as Apple Music or the App Store. These services remain exclusive to Apple devices. Furthermore, older Samsung TV models may not be compatible with the Apple TV app, as it requires the latest firmware update.

In conclusion, Samsung users can now enjoy the Apple TV app on their Samsung smart TVs, thanks to the recent collaboration between the two tech giants. This partnership opens up a world of exclusive content for Samsung users, providing them with a seamless streaming experience. So, if you’re a Samsung user, don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore Apple’s captivating content on your own device.