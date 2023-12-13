Can Samsung TV Plus be deleted?

Samsung TV Plus, the free streaming service offered the tech giant, has gained popularity among users for its wide range of content and convenience. However, some users may wonder if it is possible to delete this pre-installed service from their Samsung smart TVs. In this article, we will explore whether Samsung TV Plus can be deleted and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

What is Samsung TV Plus?

Samsung TV Plus is a streaming service that comes pre-installed on Samsung smart TVs. It offers a variety of channels and on-demand content, including news, sports, movies, and TV shows. The service is free to use and does not require any additional subscriptions or sign-ups.

Can Samsung TV Plus be deleted?

Unfortunately, Samsung TV Plus cannot be deleted from your Samsung smart TV. It is a built-in feature that is integrated into the TV’s operating system. While you may not be able to remove the service entirely, you can customize your channel lineup and hide channels that you do not wish to see.

How to customize Samsung TV Plus?

To customize your Samsung TV Plus experience, follow these steps:

1. Press the Home button on your Samsung smart TV remote.

2. Navigate to the Samsung TV Plus app.

3. Press the Up button on your remote to access the channel list.

4. Select the channel you want to hide.

5. Press the Down button on your remote to reveal the channel options.

6. Select “Hide channel” and confirm your selection.

FAQ:

Q: Can I uninstall Samsung TV Plus app?

A: No, the Samsung TV Plus app cannot be uninstalled as it is an integral part of the TV’s software.

Q: Is Samsung TV Plus a paid service?

A: No, Samsung TV Plus is completely free to use and does not require any subscriptions.

Q: Can I add my own channels to Samsung TV Plus?

A: No, Samsung TV Plus only offers the channels that are pre-installed and cannot be expanded with additional channels.

While Samsung TV Plus cannot be deleted from your Samsung smart TV, you can still personalize your viewing experience customizing the channel lineup. Whether you enjoy the diverse content offered Samsung TV Plus or prefer other streaming services, the ability to hide unwanted channels allows you to tailor your TV experience to your preferences.