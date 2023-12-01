Can Public Accounts See Who Viewed Their Story?

In the world of social media, privacy concerns are always at the forefront of users’ minds. With the rise of platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, where users can share their stories with the public, a common question arises: Can public accounts see who viewed their story? Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth.

How do stories work?

Stories are a popular feature on various social media platforms, allowing users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. These stories can be viewed the user’s followers, as well as the general public if the account is set to public.

Can public accounts see who viewed their story?

The answer is both yes and no. On platforms like Instagram, public accounts can see a list of users who viewed their story, but only if those users are also following them. This means that if a random person stumbles upon a public account’s story, the account owner will not be able to see their username in the viewer list.

Why can’t public accounts see all viewers?

The reason behind this limitation is to protect user privacy. Social media platforms aim to strike a balance between allowing users to share their content with the public and respecting the privacy of those who view it. By not revealing the usernames of non-followers who view a public account’s story, platforms ensure a certain level of anonymity for users.

FAQ:

1. Can private accounts see who viewed their story?

Yes, private accounts have the ability to see a complete list of users who viewed their story, regardless of whether they are followers or not.

2. Can public accounts see who viewed their regular posts?

No, social media platforms do not provide public accounts with the ability to see who viewed their regular posts. This feature is only available for stories.

3. Can public accounts see who took screenshots of their story?

No, social media platforms do not notify users if someone takes a screenshot of their story. However, it’s important to remember that taking screenshots without permission may violate the terms of service of the platform and could lead to consequences.

In conclusion, while public accounts on social media platforms can see a list of users who viewed their story, this only applies to followers. Non-followers who stumble upon a public account’s story remain anonymous. This privacy measure ensures that users can enjoy sharing their content with the public while maintaining a certain level of anonymity for viewers.