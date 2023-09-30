Andhra Pradesh Police Checked Commuters’ Phones at State Border, Raising Privacy Concerns

Videos circulating on social media showed Andhra Pradesh Police checking the phones of commuters at the state border, including social media apps. The incident occurred during a rally of IT employees traveling from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram, where TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu is in judicial custody for a skill development scam case. Many people, including Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, criticized the police for violating privacy rights.

The police have been reported conducting similar searches in the past, randomly stopping people on the street and checking their phones for keywords related to narcotics. However, legal experts state that checking phones without prior permission from the owners is illegal. The police can only conduct searches while investigating an offense after issuing a written notice or search warrant. They do not have the general power to stop and search people randomly.

Even when an individual is in police custody, they cannot be coerced to reveal any information related to their mobile phones. However, the police can persuade them to provide information voluntarily. Section 165 of the Criminal Procedure Code gives police officers the power to search for information related to an offense without undue delay. But even in this case, the search must follow a prescribed process.

The police claimed that they checked the commuters’ phones as part of a security process since they suspected the IT employees were going to organize a protest. However, legal experts argue that citizens have the right to privacy and that checking phones without proper grounds is a violation of these rights. Section 30 of the Andhra Pradesh Police Act, cited the police, is different from Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows the police to prevent crime but not interfere with citizens’ privacy.

Citizens have the right to refuse to show their phones in such situations. It is important for the police to understand the distinction between preventing a crime and expressing dissent during a protest. While the police have the right to prevent a cognizable offense, they cannot consider participating in a protest as an offense itself.

Source:

– Sanketh Yenagi, Supreme Court lawyer

– Vijayawada ACP KVVNV Prasad

– Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, President of the All India Lawyers Union