TikTok: A Valuable Tool for Educating the Public about Pig Farming

In today’s digital age, it is crucial for industries to find innovative ways to engage the general public and address their concerns. The pig industry, in particular, has been facing public perception and consumer concerns regarding the welfare of pigs on farms. To combat this, swine veterinarian Dr. Cara Haden has turned to TikTok to educate the public and provide a behind-the-scenes look at pig farming in the United States.

Dr. Haden, also known as TikTok’s “Pig Vet,” grew up on a swine farm in Michigan and has always been passionate about swine medicine and welfare. Frustrated the constant negative media surrounding the industry, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Instead of relying on traditional methods of communication, Dr. Haden joined TikTok in 2020 to share her story and dispel misconceptions about pig farming.

On her TikTok account, Dr. Haden showcases everyday tasks that take place on a swine farm, offering valuable context and information about pig care and management. Through her videos, she has been able to reach a wide audience and provide the general public with a deeper understanding of how pigs are raised.

One of the main challenges in addressing public concerns about pig farming is the lack of reliable and objective information available to the general public. With less than 2% of the US population actively engaged in agriculture, finding trustworthy sources can be difficult. However, Dr. Haden’s TikTok account has become a valuable resource, providing the public with an authentic glimpse into the industry.

While Dr. Haden does face some negative feedback, her efforts have made a significant impact in educating the general public about pig production. By using social media platforms like TikTok, she has helped demystify some of the concerns surrounding commercial swine production.

As our society continues to digitize, it is encouraging to see more members of the pig industry embracing opportunities to engage the public through social media. Platforms like TikTok offer a unique way to share ideas, discuss challenges, and foster open communication within the global swine industry.

