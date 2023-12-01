Can people see my folder in Panopto?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a secure and user-friendly environment for storing and sharing video content. However, many users wonder whether their folders in Panopto are visible to others. In this article, we will explore the visibility settings in Panopto and answer some frequently asked questions to help you better understand the privacy of your folders.

Visibility settings in Panopto:

Panopto provides users with the flexibility to control the visibility of their folders. By default, folders in Panopto are set to “Private,” meaning only the owner of the folder has access to its contents. This ensures that your videos and other materials remain confidential and accessible only to authorized individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can other users see my folder in Panopto?

A: No, unless you explicitly grant access to specific individuals or groups, your folders in Panopto are not visible to others. Panopto’s default privacy settings prioritize the security and confidentiality of your content.

Q: How can I share my folder with others?

A: Panopto allows you to share your folders with specific individuals or groups granting them access permissions. You can easily invite others to view or contribute to your folder sending them a direct link or adding their email addresses to the access list.

Q: Can I control the level of access others have to my folder?

A: Yes, Panopto offers granular access controls, allowing you to specify the level of access for each user or group. You can choose between “Viewer” and “Contributor” roles, granting different permissions accordingly. Viewers can only watch the videos, while contributors can also upload, edit, and manage content within the folder.

Q: Can I make my folder public?

A: Yes, if you wish to make your folder and its contents accessible to a wider audience, you can change the visibility settings to “Public.” However, it is important to consider the sensitivity of the content and ensure it is appropriate for public viewing.

In conclusion, Panopto provides robust privacy settings that allow you to control who can see your folders and their contents. By default, your folders are private, ensuring the confidentiality of your videos. However, you have the flexibility to share your folders with specific individuals or groups and even make them public if desired. Panopto’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive access controls make it a reliable platform for securely storing and sharing video content.