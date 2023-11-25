Can people see if you viewed their TikTok?

In the vast world of social media, TikTok has emerged as a popular platform for sharing short videos. With its growing user base, it’s natural for TikTok users to wonder if others can see if they have viewed their content. So, can people see if you viewed their TikTok? Let’s dive into the details.

Understanding TikTok’s Privacy Settings

TikTok offers various privacy settings that allow users to control who can interact with their content. By default, TikTok accounts are set to public, meaning anyone can view your videos and profile. However, users can also choose to make their accounts private, limiting access to approved followers only.

Can TikTok Users See Who Viewed Their Videos?

The short answer is no. TikTok does not provide a feature that allows users to see who has viewed their videos. Unlike platforms like Instagram or Snapchat, TikTok prioritizes user privacy and does not disclose this information. So, you can browse through TikTok videos without worrying about others knowing you’ve viewed their content.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can TikTok users see who visited their profile?

No, TikTok does not provide a feature that allows users to see who has visited their profile. Your profile visits remain private.

2. Can TikTok users see who liked their videos?

Yes, TikTok users can see who has liked their videos. The list of users who have liked a video is visible to the video’s creator.

3. Can TikTok users see who commented on their videos?

Yes, TikTok users can see who has commented on their videos. The comments section displays the usernames of those who have left comments.

In conclusion, TikTok does not provide a feature that allows users to see who has viewed their videos. This emphasis on privacy sets TikTok apart from other social media platforms. So, feel free to explore TikTok’s vast collection of videos without worrying about leaving a trace.