Can other people see my Loom videos?

Introduction

Loom, the popular video messaging tool, has gained significant traction in recent years. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration across various platforms, it has become a go-to tool for many individuals and businesses. However, one question that often arises is whether other people can see the videos you create on Loom. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Can my Loom videos be seen others?

By default, Loom videos are private and can only be viewed the person who created them. This means that unless you explicitly share the video with someone, it remains inaccessible to others. Loom ensures the privacy and security of your videos, giving you full control over who can see them.

How can I share my Loom videos?

If you wish to share your Loom videos with others, you have the option to do so. Loom provides various sharing options, allowing you to send the video via email, generate a shareable link, or even embed it on a website. These features enable you to easily collaborate with colleagues, share instructional videos with students, or communicate with clients.

FAQ

Q: Can I make my Loom videos public?

A: Yes, you can make your Loom videos public adjusting the privacy settings. However, it is important to note that once a video is made public, anyone with the link can view it.

Q: Can I control who can see my Loom videos?

A: Absolutely! Loom provides granular control over the privacy settings of your videos. You can choose to make them accessible only to specific individuals or restrict access to a particular domain.

Q: Are my Loom videos stored indefinitely?

A: Loom retains your videos for a limited period of time, depending on your subscription plan. Free users can store videos for up to 7 days, while paid subscribers enjoy longer storage durations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loom offers a secure and flexible platform for creating and sharing videos. By default, your videos are private, ensuring that only you can see them. However, if you wish to collaborate or share your videos with others, Loom provides various sharing options. With its user-friendly interface and robust privacy controls, Loom continues to be a reliable choice for video messaging needs.