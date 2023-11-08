Can non Mormons drink coffee at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is known for its strict adherence to the Word of Wisdom, a health code followed members of the LDS Church. One of the key components of the Word of Wisdom is the prohibition of consuming coffee and tea. This has led to a common question among non-Mormon students and visitors: Can they drink coffee at BYU?

FAQ:

Q: What is the Word of Wisdom?

A: The Word of Wisdom is a set of guidelines followed members of the LDS Church, which includes abstaining from coffee, tea, alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs.

Q: Can non-Mormon students attend BYU?

A: Yes, non-Mormon students are welcome to attend BYU. However, they are expected to abide the university’s honor code, which includes adhering to the Word of Wisdom.

Q: Can non-Mormon students drink coffee on campus?

A: No, the consumption of coffee is not permitted on BYU’s campus, regardless of religious affiliation.

While BYU is open to students of all faiths, the university maintains a strict policy regarding the consumption of coffee. This policy applies to both Mormon and non-Mormon students alike. The university’s honor code, which all students are required to follow, explicitly prohibits the consumption of coffee and other substances mentioned in the Word of Wisdom.

The ban on coffee at BYU extends beyond the campus boundaries. Students are expected to adhere to the honor code at all times, including off-campus activities and events. This means that even if non-Mormon students are legally allowed to consume coffee outside of the university, they are still expected to abstain from it while attending BYU.

It is important for non-Mormon students considering attending BYU to be aware of the university’s policies and expectations. While the prohibition of coffee may be a significant adjustment for some, it is a part of the unique culture and values upheld the university and its community.

In conclusion, non-Mormon students attending BYU are expected to follow the same guidelines as their Mormon counterparts, which includes abstaining from coffee. The university’s commitment to the Word of Wisdom and its honor code is a fundamental aspect of the BYU experience.